Residential fire in Carlsbad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Residential fire in Carlsbad

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A house fire near Calavera Hills Community Park left one person injured Tuesday.

The blaze in the 2900 block of Ridgefield Avenue in Carlsbad was reported shortly after 3 p.m., authorities said.

Medics airlifted the victim, whose identity was not immediately available, to a trauma center for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity.

Initial reports indicated that a candle may have sparked the fire, police Lt. Jeff Chapman said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.