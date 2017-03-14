Local teacher doing more than just acting the part - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local teacher doing more than just acting the part

LA MESA (CBS 8) — For more than a decade teaching biology and coaching swimming was all the attention one educator needed. 

Until, the bright lights called her name. 

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to Helix Charter High School to meet teacher Lenelle Wylie who is taking center stage. 

First, the mother-of-two was asked to take a part in her children's play at the Visionary School of Performing Arts. She jumped at the chance to participate and spend extra "family time" while doing so. 

She was since asked to star in her own one-woman show, called "Diva." in which she sings 12 solo songs. Who knows what's next for this multi-talented mom!

