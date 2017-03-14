Vigil: Remembering Escondido woman caught in crossfire

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8)— It's been one week since an innocent woman killed by gang crossfire, as she drove home from church in Escondido.

Tuesday night, friends and family gathered to remember her, as the search continues for her killers.

Catherine Kennedy's death has shocked the community.

Kennedy's funeral is set for this Saturday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn reported from Escondido as the candlelight vigil was getting underway.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 760-839-4926 or 760-839-4422. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 760-743-8477.

Vigil in Escondido to remember Cathy Kennedy, killed last week while driving home from church by a stray bullet: @CBS8 at 6:30 pic.twitter.com/Qe3Fx1Bt8u — Richard Allyn (@RichardCBS8) March 15, 2017



RELATED COVERAGE



