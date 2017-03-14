Zayn Malik Gushes Over Girlfriend Gigi Hadid In New Versus Versace Video

Adam West's iconic legacy as the Caped Crusader was celebrated in Los Angeles on Thursday with an honorary lighting of the Bat-Signal.
Miley Cyrus has turned over a new leaf after starting to work on new music, and the former wild child has famously given up smoking weed. However, it turns out there's actually a rather morbid reason the songstress decided to quit the cannabis.
Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, on Thursday.
Tom Holland brought along one of his closest friends to the Spider-Man: Homecoming photo call in London on Thursday -- his pet puppy, Tess.
It turns out the name Dimitri wasn't actually Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis' first choice to name their son!