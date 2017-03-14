Hans Zimmer Brings The 'Planet Earth II' Soundtrack To The Late - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hans Zimmer Brings The 'Planet Earth II' Soundtrack To The Late Show

Posted: Updated:

The legendary Hans Zimmer and his co-composers, Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe of Bleeding Fingers Music, perform the BBC America theme of 'Planet Earth II.'

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

