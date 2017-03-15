Kim Kardashian Details Moments Leading Up to Paris Robbery, Beli - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kim Kardashian Details Moments Leading Up to Paris Robbery, Believes a 'Group of Guys' Were Following Her

Updated: Mar 15, 2017 6:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.