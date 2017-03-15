EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Metz Reveals What Her Boyfriend and 'This Is Us' Has Taught Her About Love

It's a cliché to start an interview by describing what the subject is eating, but for this story, it feels necessary.
A magnetic and Tony Award-winning star of Broadway, it only made since that Kristin Chenoweth would bring her charm to TV. After a false start with the 2001 NBC sitcom Kristin, which was canceled after six episodes, the 4' 11" actress, who currently plays Easter on Starz' hit adaptation of Am...
While many make their way through college groping at an idea of where their life is heading, director Melina Matsoukas always had tunnel vision. When it came time for the 36-year-old to narrow her focus and study a specific craft, she headed for New York University's Tisch School of the Arts ...
Unfortunately, this article about Nick Kroll and John Mulaney is about Nick Kroll and John Mulaney. That's just one of the countless jokes from Oh, Hello on Broadway that will make your sides split from laughter.
Shake that! Jennifer Lopez has no problem showing off her famed backside. The 47-year-old World of Dance judge flaunted her curves in a throwback workout pic, posted by pal Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. MORE: Jennifer Lopez Cheers on Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's 12-Year-Old Daughter as She Sings ...