Donald Trump Slams Rachel Maddow's Release of His Tax Returns, C - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Donald Trump Slams Rachel Maddow's Release of His Tax Returns, Calls It 'Fake News'

Updated: Mar 15, 2017 8:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.