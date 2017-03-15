San Diego Unified hands out pink slips following budget shortfall

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Unified School District trustees approved a $1.3 billion budget that includes $124 million in cuts and could result in more than 1,400 job losses, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
San Diego Unified teachers and workers must be notified Wednesday about possible layoffs. The board says it must close the million budget deficit for the next school year.
Superintendent Cindy Marten says it's necessary to the district's financial future. However, it still leaves a $50 million shortfall.
Parents put up a fight at Tuesday night's meeting before the official vote.
Some teachers complain that the district gave raises to staff after saying the finances were good in 2016.
Officials say the district is looking at cutting 1,476 employees, including 891 in positions that include teachers, counselors nurses, school psychologists and other workers whose job requires a certificate or credential.
Some employees facing job losses are entitled to a hearing next month. In May, a final decision on layoffs is expected.
Now: @SDSchools will hand out pink slips to possibly more than 1,400+ teachers & workers today (March 15). Massive budget shortfall. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/SVcS6uJlMi— Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) March 15, 2017
