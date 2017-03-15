San Diego County bans all pot businesses in unincorporated areas

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday voted to ban all marijuana businesses in unincorporated county areas.
The ban includes all medical and non-medical marijuana facilities, collectives, dispensaries, farms, growing and cultivation.
Two medical marijuana dispensaries -- near El Cajon and in Ramona -- currently operate in unincorporated areas. They will be allowed to stay open for five years, then be forced to close.
"I think it's really important to remember that marijuana of any kind is illegal under federal law," Board Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said. "There have been comments made by the new administration in Washington that signs may point to action being taken in the near future to support federal law."
The vote was 3-2, with Supervisors Greg Cox and Ron Roberts voting no.
"We ought to grow it, and we ought to have facilities conveniently located throughout the county including my neighborhood and your neighborhood and everybody else's neighborhood, that is in a very controlled way, can provide for the sale," Roberts said. "We don't want kids to have it, there's no question about that."
Dozens of opponents and proponents of the ban signed up to address the board during a hearing that lasted about three hours. Many of the opponents of the ban pointed out that California voters have approved both medical and recreational marijuana.
"Here we find ourselves facing the government authority who believes they know what's best for us, the majority, and do whatever is necessary to prove it," Steve Lake said. "Ironically, it's the same system of majority rules that has allowed for all of you to be elected into office."
Patricia Riggs of the Dehesa Valley Community Council urged the board to approve the marijuana ban.
"We have enjoyed small-town living in a very caring community," Riggs said. "It has taken decades to educate the public about the unhealthy effects of smoking. Now we have the ugly head of marijuana rising up."
The board was presented with a variety of zoning options before the ban was suggested by newly sworn-in Supervisor Kristin Gaspar in January. Gaspar said her office received a lot of feedback from the community after she proposed the ban, including several inappropriate comments.
"Communicating messages that `Supervisor Gaspar should be shot' for my opinion on this matter, that I am an `unfit mother' and another example being that I `want to send cancer patients to jail' are just not reasonable comments," she said. "This isn't a moral issue for me. What is at hand here is really a decision on can I manage the unintended consequences?"
RELATED COVERAGE
Unlike North American porcupines, these don't normally climb trees, but they're good swimmers. The quills of the African-crested porcupine can produce a "hiss-like" rattle. It's Zoo Day!
For the first time, the San Diego Museum Council is partnering with artists for collaborative mural exhibition.
The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, will appear at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.
Every dog has its day and now there’s a day for doghouse builders. The 2nd Annual Barkitecture Design Competition benefiting the San Diego Humane Society takes place on Saturday. It’s a free, kid-friendly contest welcoming builders, architects, designers and dog lovers who want to build a home for a furry friend. Bastiaan Bouma, Executive Director of the American Institute of Architecture San Diego, Joined News 8’s Dan Cohen to talk about the contest and “We...
By now you’ve probably seen or heard the fuss about this rhino rolling around San Diego streets behind a bicycle. Although the recent heat makes it seem like the large mammalian species is may have migrated here, that isn’t the reason the rhino is touring America’s Finest City.
Ametek, Inc. is offering to test the air in any home in the three mobile home communities located over an increasingly high profile chemical plume that runs underground through part of El Cajon.
Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin climbing Friday as a heat wave that could potentially push temperatures in the deserts to around the 120-degree mark in the coming days hits the region.
Ocean Beach is one of the more colorful neighborhoods in San Diego, and on Thursday a unique collection of community history was revealed in a rare collection bringing back a flood of memories about Ocean Beach's history.