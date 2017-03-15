Free steaks for 15K students if N. Kentucky tops Kentucky

Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Haynes and his son Tate joined News 8’s Dan Cohen in studio Thursday to talk about Men’s Health Awareness Month and how men can get a better understanding of their health this June.
Beer and baseball lovers alike will be starting off Father’s Day weekend on the right foot, participating in the 3rd annual Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk on Saturday. The race’s length, a half kilometer longer than the traditional 5k version, is an an ode to what some might call Tony Gwynn’s favorite spot on the diamond- the 5.5 hole.
Beer and baseball lovers alike will be starting off Father’s Day weekend on the right foot, participating in the 3rd annual Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk on Saturday. The race’s length, a half kilometer longer than the traditional 5k version, is an an ode to what some might call Tony Gwynn’s favorite spot on the diamond- the 5.5 hole.