Report: WorldStarHipHop.com founder died of natural causes

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Authorities say Lee O'Denat, who founded the popular website WorldStarHipHop.com, died of natural causes.

The 43-year-old died suddenly at a San Diego massage parlor in January.

The medical examiner's office said Tuesday that O'Denat was obese and had a severe buildup of plaque near his heart, which contributed to his death. The Los Angeles Times reports toxicology tests showed marijuana use but no other drugs or alcohol were detected.

O'Denat founded WorldStarHipHop in 2005. The content aggregator offers hip-hop and viral videos. It has taken heat for sexual and violent content.

Rapper 50 Cent won a lawsuit against O'Denat for using his image without permission.

The site inspired the yell "World Star!," shouted when something - often a fight - is worthy of being recorded.

The website said operations will continue.

