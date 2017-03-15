Report: WorldStarHipHop.com founder died of natural causes

How many similarities could possibly exist between South Africa's President and Donald Trump? Well, according to 'Born a Crime' author and 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah.
Former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke, who lives in San Diego, has his incredible life story is featured in a "I Am Second" film.
Erendira Wallenda, the aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda, successfully hung by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls on Thursday, pulling off the stunt five years to the day her husband walked a tight rope over the falls.
'1984' star Olivia Wilde discusses the upcoming Broadway rendition of George Orwell's classic novel and the resurgence of the story's relevance.
'Orange is the New Black' star Uzo Aduba believes fear is an artificial impediment that we create over time in our own minds.
Like Stephen, 'Homecoming King' star Hasan Minhaj had the chance to perform at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The only difference was that Stephen had a president.
'Oh Hello' star John Mulaney has a metaphor for Trump's presidency that you probably haven't heard before.
'Beatriz at Dinner' star Salma Hayek Pinault turned the sometimes-stuffy gala dinner at Cannes Film Festival into a mariachi band extravaganza.
Kevin Hart had the once in a lifetime opportunity to smoke with Snoop Dogg, in that it felt like it lasted for a lifetime.
College is all about experimentation. Which, as is evident here, is also part of the process in creating the perfect greeting card.