Catch the March Madness games at Oggi's - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Catch the March Madness games at Oggi's

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Have you filled out your men's college basketball tournament bracket yet? 

Time is running out to compete with your friends and co-workers if you want to win a chance at an Oggi's gift card.  

The CBS 8 Bracket Buster challenge is online now, and must be filled out with your picks before 9 a.m. Thursday for the full bracket. You can also play the 16 team and 4 team brackets as the tournament progresses for additional chances to win gift cards from Oggi's.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Oggi's at Liberty Station, where she is getting ready for some basketball action and where you can see all the NCAA tournament games!

Tune into CBS 8 for tournament action starting Thursday!

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Retired Navy officer pleads guilty to lying

    Retired Navy officer pleads guilty to lying

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:56:14 GMT

    A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii is pleading guilty to lying about his relationship with a Malaysian defense contractor. David Kapaun pleaded guilty Tuesday in Honolulu federal court.

     

    A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii is pleading guilty to lying about his relationship with a Malaysian defense contractor. David Kapaun pleaded guilty Tuesday in Honolulu federal court.

     

  • Man rearrested for alleged role in Camp Pendleton brush fire

    Man rearrested for alleged role in Camp Pendleton brush fire

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:15:37 GMT

    A parolee already behind bars for allegedly violating the terms of his release has been re-arrested on suspicion of sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton border.

     

    A parolee already behind bars for allegedly violating the terms of his release has been re-arrested on suspicion of sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton border.

     

  • San Diego's unemployment rate drops

    San Diego's unemployment rate drops

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:12:48 GMT

    San Diego County's unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in May, down from a revised 3.8 percent for the previous month, and below the year-ago estimate of 4.3 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

     

    San Diego County's unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in May, down from a revised 3.8 percent for the previous month, and below the year-ago estimate of 4.3 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.