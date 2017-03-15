Catch the March Madness games at Oggi's

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Have you filled out your men's college basketball tournament bracket yet?

Time is running out to compete with your friends and co-workers if you want to win a chance at an Oggi's gift card.

The CBS 8 Bracket Buster challenge is online now, and must be filled out with your picks before 9 a.m. Thursday for the full bracket. You can also play the 16 team and 4 team brackets as the tournament progresses for additional chances to win gift cards from Oggi's.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Oggi's at Liberty Station, where she is getting ready for some basketball action and where you can see all the NCAA tournament games!

Tune into CBS 8 for tournament action starting Thursday!

RELATED COVERAGE