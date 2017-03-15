SDUSD performs well on California's new school accountability system

The backers of the proposed Soccer City development said the city of San Diego would face a number of financial burdens if their project does not move forward at the Qualcomm Stadium site. On the other side of the issue, a group of elected officials and civic leaders gathered to voice their opposition to the plan.
Families in East County will get a better night's sleep thanks to Jerome's Furniture after the owner personally delivered dozens of brand new queen size mattresses to families living in at the East County Transitional Living Center.
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Brooks was sentenced in federal court Friday to 41 months in prison for his role in a massive bribery and fraud scheme involving foreign defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis and his firm, Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia.
A parolee already behind bars for allegedly violating the terms of his release has been re-arrested on suspicion of sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton border.
San Diego County's unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in May, down from a revised 3.8 percent for the previous month, and below the year-ago estimate of 4.3 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will have extra firefighters on hand Friday and over the weekend as a heat wave sends temperatures soaring, which could increase the risk for wildfires.
Unlike North American porcupines, these don't normally climb trees, but they're good swimmers. The quills of the African-crested porcupine can produce a "hiss-like" rattle. It's Zoo Day!
For the first time, the San Diego Museum Council is partnering with artists for collaborative mural exhibition.
The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, will appear at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.
Every dog has its day and now there’s a day for doghouse builders. The 2nd Annual Barkitecture Design Competition benefiting the San Diego Humane Society takes place on Saturday. It’s a free, kid-friendly contest welcoming builders, architects, designers and dog lovers who want to build a home for a furry friend. Bastiaan Bouma, Executive Director of the American Institute of Architecture San Diego, Joined News 8’s Dan Cohen to talk about the contest and “We...