African elephant Mila found dead at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Animal care staff at the San Diego Zoo found African elephant Mila dead on Tuesday morning. 

Mila came to the San Diego Zoo at age 41 years old in November 2013 from the Franklin Zoo in New Zealand, which shut down after the death of its founder. 

The cause of Mila’s death is unknown. Staff will perform a post-mortem necropsy at the zoo’s Elephant Care Center.

The San Diego Zoo released a statement on Mila’s passing that read in part: 

She will be missed by staff, volunteers and guests. Please take a moment to share your condolences with those people who worked closely with her, who especially will be feeling this loss.

