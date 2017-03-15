Driver arrested in connection to fatal Tierrasanta hit and run - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver arrested in connection to fatal Tierrasanta hit and run

Posted: Updated:
Jessica Medsker, age 20 (Facebook photo) Jessica Medsker, age 20 (Facebook photo)

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 20-year-old woman was jailed Wednesday for alleged hit- and-run after a teenage boy was struck and killed last week in Tierrasanta.

Jessica Rene Medsker of San Diego was arrested in the 5000 block of Ducos Place, about a mile from the stretch of road where 16-year-old Alex Funk died, according to police.

The Serra High School student was walking south with a companion in the 5700 block of Santo Road when a southbound black four-door car traveling at high speed struck him shortly before midnight Thursday, the county Medical Examiner's Office reported.

The other youth managed to jump onto a median to avoid being hit. Following the crash, the driver failed to stop and left the area, Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.

Medsker was booked into Las Colinas Women's Jail in Santee on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death.

She was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

CBS News 8 has learned that in a chilling coincidence, less than three years earlier, Jessica Medsker's sister Leann Medsker was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI. Leann was the driver in a rollover SUV crash in Mission Valley that killed a 25-year-old man and seriously injured two other passengers, including Medsker's own father. 

Leann Medsker is currently serving prison time in Riverside County. 

RELATED

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Brush fire breaks out on Camp Pendleton

    Brush fire breaks out on Camp Pendleton

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:17:26 GMT

    A 20-acre fire is burning at Camp Pendleton and crews are attacking the blaze.

     

    A 20-acre fire is burning at Camp Pendleton and crews are attacking the blaze.

     

  • Jerome's delivers new mattresses to homeless

    Jerome's delivers new mattresses to homeless

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-06-17 02:33:05 GMT

    Families in East County will get a better night's sleep thanks to Jerome's Furniture after the owner personally delivered dozens of brand new queen size mattresses to families living in at the East County Transitional Living Center.

     

    Families in East County will get a better night's sleep thanks to Jerome's Furniture after the owner personally delivered dozens of brand new queen size mattresses to families living in at the East County Transitional Living Center.

     

  • Dog Obedience Show: Who's a good dog? This competition will tell

    Dog Obedience Show: Who's a good dog? This competition will tell

    Calling all dog lovers. There's a show in town this weekend you don't want to miss! The Bahia Sur Kennel Club of Chula Vista is putting on an obedience show at Bates Nut Farm. News 8's photographer Vello Vannak captured some eager pups who are ready to find out who's a good dog. 

     

    Calling all dog lovers. There's a show in town this weekend you don't want to miss! The Bahia Sur Kennel Club of Chula Vista is putting on an obedience show at Bates Nut Farm. News 8's photographer Vello Vannak captured some eager pups who are ready to find out who's a good dog. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.