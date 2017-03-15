Driver arrested in connection to fatal Tierrasanta hit and run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 20-year-old woman was jailed Wednesday for alleged hit- and-run after a teenage boy was struck and killed last week in Tierrasanta.

Jessica Rene Medsker of San Diego was arrested in the 5000 block of Ducos Place, about a mile from the stretch of road where 16-year-old Alex Funk died, according to police.

The Serra High School student was walking south with a companion in the 5700 block of Santo Road when a southbound black four-door car traveling at high speed struck him shortly before midnight Thursday, the county Medical Examiner's Office reported.

The other youth managed to jump onto a median to avoid being hit. Following the crash, the driver failed to stop and left the area, Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.

Medsker was booked into Las Colinas Women's Jail in Santee on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death.

She was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

CBS News 8 has learned that in a chilling coincidence, less than three years earlier, Jessica Medsker's sister Leann Medsker was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI. Leann was the driver in a rollover SUV crash in Mission Valley that killed a 25-year-old man and seriously injured two other passengers, including Medsker's own father.

Leann Medsker is currently serving prison time in Riverside County.

