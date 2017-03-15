Finding a forever home tops 9-year-old Angel's wish list

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If a local nine-year-old boy could have any wish in the world, it would be to find a forever home. Angel makes friends easily and is a happy, outgoing boy, but his heart has been broken too many times by adults who have let him down.

Angel had never played a round of mini golf before. This fourth grader, who loves to read, has a vivid imagination and was so excited about the prospect of getting a hole in one.

I found Angel to be a friendly, polite, talkative, and funny boy who likes to channel his inner Ninja Turtle.

When I asked him what his favorite subject is in school, he answered, jokingly: recess.

So I asked, for his favorite learning subject. Angel’s social worker said he's an excellent math student.

“He is very smart he's at sixth grade level even though he's only in fourth grade and he's very proud of it,” said

protective services worker Jessica Cota.

Angel has had no family of his own to help him navigate through life the past few years. His academic achievements are especially impressive, given the challenges he's faced while in foster care.

“Angel has had a very rough year. It's been a lot of transitions. He has been in about four foster placements this year, just a lot of instability, a lot of adults have let him down,” continued Cota

Angel is currently living in a group home and has lost count of the years he's spent in the system.

And though Angel seems naturally happy-go-lucky, he needed just one word to describe his years foster care:

“Rough.”

“When children have been in foster care for so long and have gone from placement to placement, they do start believing that they are, they are not wanted or there is no family out there for them,” added Cota. “But there is, I believe there is a family for angel out there who will give him that unconditional love and support that is necessary.”

And finding that forever home is at the top of Angel's wish list.

“If I could have three wishes, it would be to have a foster home or forever home I mean, and to be able to fly and to have forever bacon,” said Cota.

And this little foodie is hoping his first wish comes true soon.

“If we could find him that family who won't let him down, he'll be fantastic. He already is fantastic, but he'll just flourish,” Cota said.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park and local photographer Ron Manahan for volunteering his time to take photos of Angel for the Heart Gallery.