Lea Michele performs 'Love is Alive' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lea Michele performs 'Love is Alive'

Posted: Updated:

Late Late Show music guest Lea Michele returns to perform "Love is Alive" for the audience.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Emoji News

    Emoji News

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:40:47 GMT
    James tests the audience on the latest headlines by presenting them in emoji form. [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.] Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.  
    James tests the audience on the latest headlines by presenting them in emoji form. [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.] Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.  

  • Flinch with Iggy Azalea, Jane Krakowski, Kate Mara and Lily James

    Flinch with Iggy Azalea, Jane Krakowski, Kate Mara and Lily James

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:31:04 GMT

    James fires fruit form a high-powered cannon at Iggy Azalea, Kate Mara, Jane Krakowski and Lily James, who are standing behind plexiglass and must do their best to not flinch and hold on to their martinis.

     

    James fires fruit form a high-powered cannon at Iggy Azalea, Kate Mara, Jane Krakowski and Lily James, who are standing behind plexiglass and must do their best to not flinch and hold on to their martinis.

     

  • Sofia Coppola's Newest Project: 1860s Girls Gone Wild

    Sofia Coppola's Newest Project: 1860s Girls Gone Wild

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:46:09 GMT

    After Sofia Coppola tells James about her new film, "The Beguiled," she shares how the cast blew off steam - imagining a 1860s edition of 'Girls Gone Wild' starring Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst showing enough shoulder and ankle to make any Civil War soldier lose his mind.

     

    After Sofia Coppola tells James about her new film, "The Beguiled," she shares how the cast blew off steam - imagining a 1860s edition of 'Girls Gone Wild' starring Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst showing enough shoulder and ankle to make any Civil War soldier lose his mind.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.