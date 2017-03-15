Signature drive underway for SoccerCity proposal

Families in East County will get a better night's sleep thanks to Jerome's Furniture after the owner personally delivered dozens of brand new queen size mattresses to families living in at the East County Transitional Living Center.
Calling all dog lovers. There's a show in town this weekend you don't want to miss! The Bahia Sur Kennel Club of Chula Vista is putting on an obedience show at Bates Nut Farm. News 8's photographer Vello Vannak captured some eager pups who are ready to find out who's a good dog.
Lemon Grove city leaders and law enforcement on Friday announced a ban on alcohol and marijuana at the eight parks in the city.
The backers of the proposed Soccer City development said the city of San Diego would face a number of financial burdens if their project does not move forward at the Qualcomm Stadium site. On the other side of the issue, a group of elected officials and civic leaders gathered to voice their opposition to the plan.
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Brooks was sentenced in federal court Friday to 41 months in prison for his role in a massive bribery and fraud scheme involving foreign defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis and his firm, Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia.
A parolee already behind bars for allegedly violating the terms of his release has been re-arrested on suspicion of sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton border.
San Diego County's unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in May, down from a revised 3.8 percent for the previous month, and below the year-ago estimate of 4.3 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will have extra firefighters on hand Friday and over the weekend as a heat wave sends temperatures soaring, which could increase the risk for wildfires.
Unlike North American porcupines, these don't normally climb trees, but they're good swimmers. The quills of the African-crested porcupine can produce a "hiss-like" rattle. It's Zoo Day!