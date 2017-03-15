Flu deaths in San Diego are on the rise - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Flu deaths in San Diego are on the rise

Posted: Updated:
GENERIC - Health Alert GENERIC - Health Alert

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seven more influenza deaths were reported last week in San Diego County, bringing this season's local total to 68. That's the same overall number reported all last season, according to an announcement Wednesday by the Health and Human Services Agency.

The people who died ranged in age from 31 to 98 years old, with most over 65. All except three had underlying medical conditions. The number of lab- confirmed influenza cases continued to drop, a sign that influenza activity in the region is waning.

"Influenza activity is decreasing, but more deaths are likely to be reported," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. "People should continue to get vaccinated as the flu can last through April and later."

For the week ending March 11, 2017, the Health and Human Services Agency Influenza Watch report shows the following:

-- Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness remained the same from the precious week at 3 percent;

-- lab-confirmed influenza cases for the week reached 260, compared to 327 the previous week;

-- the total influenza deaths to date is 68, compared to 53 at this time last season;

-- total lab-confirmed influenza cases to date is 4,692, compared to 5,081 at this time last season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. The vaccine is safe and effective. It takes two weeks for immunity to develop.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Brush fire breaks out on Camp Pendleton

    Brush fire breaks out on Camp Pendleton

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:17:26 GMT

    A 20-acre fire is burning at Camp Pendleton and crews are attacking the blaze.

     

    A 20-acre fire is burning at Camp Pendleton and crews are attacking the blaze.

     

  • Jerome's delivers new mattresses to homeless

    Jerome's delivers new mattresses to homeless

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-06-17 02:33:05 GMT

    Families in East County will get a better night's sleep thanks to Jerome's Furniture after the owner personally delivered dozens of brand new queen size mattresses to families living in at the East County Transitional Living Center.

     

    Families in East County will get a better night's sleep thanks to Jerome's Furniture after the owner personally delivered dozens of brand new queen size mattresses to families living in at the East County Transitional Living Center.

     

  • Dog Obedience Show: Who's a good dog? This competition will tell

    Dog Obedience Show: Who's a good dog? This competition will tell

    Calling all dog lovers. There's a show in town this weekend you don't want to miss! The Bahia Sur Kennel Club of Chula Vista is putting on an obedience show at Bates Nut Farm. News 8's photographer Vello Vannak captured some eager pups who are ready to find out who's a good dog. 

     

    Calling all dog lovers. There's a show in town this weekend you don't want to miss! The Bahia Sur Kennel Club of Chula Vista is putting on an obedience show at Bates Nut Farm. News 8's photographer Vello Vannak captured some eager pups who are ready to find out who's a good dog. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.