A true champion both in and out of the pool

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A young marine who was wounded on the battlefield said he had two choices, sink or swim.

Gabriel Gehr, 24, is a war hero and champion swimmer who does not like the attention, but his story is certainly attention worthy.

He survived an attack in Afghanistan and in a perfect world, the former high school athlete would have ran away from his PTSD and depression by jogging - a lot. The metal buried in his body made it impossible.

Instead, Gabriel hopped in the pool to try a new sport.

Last summer, Gabriel won three gold medals at the Warrior Games. Two months ago, he broke ten American Paralympic swimming records.

He said he now races against the clock - grateful for every second he has lived since November 20, 2013.

Gabriel is studying to become a middle school science teacher, but in the meantime he will be training to hopefully compete at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

