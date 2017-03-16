McDonald's says it's investigating tweet at Trump

Police were still on the lookout for an 85-year-old Mira Mesa man with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The search continues Friday night after a thief drove off with a van used by the county’s only emergency youth homeless shelter.
San Diego County officials are warning residents to take extra precautions against the heat this weekend as temperatures soar into the triple digits, especially when hiking on popular waterfall trails in the Cleveland National Forest.
The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, appeared at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.
Police Saturday identified a man who was found dead with major trauma to his body in a home in North Clairemont.
The prototypes for President Trump’s controversial boarder wall are set to be built in San Diego this summer, but an environmental group filed a suit against the Department of Homeland Security stating the construction of the wall would be a threat to endangered species.
Families in East County will get a better night's sleep thanks to Jerome's Furniture after the owner personally delivered dozens of brand new queen size mattresses to families living in at the East County Transitional Living Center.
Calling all dog lovers. There's a show in town this weekend you don't want to miss! The Bahia Sur Kennel Club of Chula Vista is putting on an obedience show at Bates Nut Farm. News 8's photographer Vello Vannak captured some eager pups who are ready to find out who's a good dog.
Lemon Grove city leaders and law enforcement on Friday announced a ban on alcohol and marijuana at the eight parks in the city.