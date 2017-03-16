Doshay pleads guilty to kidnap and assault of girl

VISTA (CBS 8) — The plea that Jack Doshay entered in Vista court Thursday ends a two-year ordeal for his young victim and her family.



The 24-year-old admitted to kidnapping the young girl in 2015 and trying to tape her mouth shut behind her Solana Beach elementary school.



With her parents by her side, the now 9-year-old spoke to reporters after the hearing.

"He said I wasn't ever going to see mom or dad again and I got really scared," she said. "But I am standing here with my mom and dad and he is going to prison."



The girl was brave enough to fight back and yell during the attack.

"I want to thank my little brother because all through my life he taught me how to defend myself," she said.



She ran back to the school where teachers found packing tape still stuck to the little girl's face.

"I just knew what to do," the girl said. "I knew this guy was going to try and take me."



The girl's father has advice for parents.

"Prepare yourself. Have the conversation. Prepare your kids for what could potentially happen," he said. "Don't be afraid to act and that's exactly what our daughter did and it saved her."

The defendant's parents left court without talking to reporters.

Doshay will be sentenced to 10 years, four months in prison, but according to the prosecutor he could be committed to a mental hospital after his release - as a sexually violent predator.

"At that time, he'll be evaluated by a prison psychologist to see if he's safe to be out in the community and if they determine he's not, he would remain in a psych facility indefinitely," said Deputy District Attorney Ryan Saunders.

Doshay will remain free on $5 million bail until his sentencing in May, according to officials.

