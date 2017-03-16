NY court asked to determine if chimp is legally a person

The U.S. military says that seven America soldiers were wounded in the insider attack by an Afghan soldier.
Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, delivered a message Saturday to UC San Diego graduates centered on the power of compassion and the importance of emotional knowledge.
President Donald Trump's decision to reverse some Obama-era Cuba policies landed with a thud among many congressional Republicans who say the new approach surrenders a potentially lucrative market for American goods and services to competitors.
The acquittal of a Minnesota officer in the death of a licensed gun owner who volunteered that he had a gun seconds before being fatally shot during a traffic stop adds to the worries of African-American gun owners about how they are treated by police and society.
London police on Saturday raised to 58 the number of deaths either confirmed or presumed following the horrific inferno that turned the city’s Grenfell Tower public housing block into a charred hulk.
Freeway maintenance crews will close the connector ramp from westbound state Route 52 to southbound Interstate 805 in Kearny Mesa this weekend, according to Caltrans officials.
Lemon Grove city leaders and law enforcement on Friday announced a ban on alcohol and marijuana at the eight parks in the city.
Police were still on the lookout for an 85-year-old Mira Mesa man with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The search continues Friday night after a thief drove off with a van used by the county’s only emergency youth homeless shelter.
San Diego County officials are warning residents to take extra precautions against the heat this weekend as temperatures soar into the triple digits, especially when hiking on popular waterfall trails in the Cleveland National Forest.