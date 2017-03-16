Rachel Maddow Defends Trump Tax Return Report: 'There's Reasons to Worry About It'

A photo of the two kind-hearted firefighters comforting a pair of children after a Texas car accident has gone viral.
A 2-year-old miraculously survived a 5-story fall from her New York aparment window with only a bruise on her arm on Friday.
A couple that has been married almost 68 years celebrated their upcoming anniversary with a sweet photo shoot.
The judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case declared a mistrial on Saturday after a jury failed to reach a verdict.
The mother of the 18-year-old teen who killed himself after his former girlfriend, Michelle Carter, urged him to, spoke out Friday about the conviction.
For the first time, Otto's Warmbier’s roommate on that ill-fated trip to North Korea is speaking out, saying that he believes the man was wrongfully arrested a year and a half ago as they boarded a plane home.
A Detroit man who spent four decades behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit is finally a free man after officials found the evidence that sent him to prison was flawed.
Woody Allen was seen some jabs at Diane Keaton as she received the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Thursday night.
What better way to spend Father's Day than relaxing with your dad at the beach or by the pool in matching swimwear.