Police raid illegal marijuana dispensary in North Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police raided an allegedly illegal marijuana dispensary in North Park Thursday.



Narcotics officers serving a search warrant at a dispensary called the Dam Coffee Company on Illinois Street near El Cajon Boulevard around 9 a.m. seized around 7 pounds of marijuana, along with edible marijuana products, concentrated cannabis and cash, SDPD Lt. Matt Novak said.



Three employees were taken into custody and were cited for alleged sales of marijuana and operation of an illegal business.



Novak said the investigation was ongoing and further charges against others associated with the businesses may be sought.