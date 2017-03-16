Police: Two arrests made in deadly gang shooting of Escondido woman

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) – Two arrests have been made in connection to the murder of Catherine Kennedy. The Escondido Police Department revealed the information during a press conference Thursday afternoon. The suspects in custody are a 24-year-old male and a 16-year-old male juvenile.

Kennedy, 55, was struck by a stray bullet while driving through a gang confrontation in Escondido Tuesday, March 7 shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Escondido police emphasized that the first report that Kennedy was caught in a crossfire situation was incorrect. Instead, one gang was shooting at another gang that was creating graffiti in their area. The shooting was in a direction that Kennedy was driving.

Kennedy suffered a gunshot wound to her head after her silver Toyota Camry crashed into a vehicle parked alongside eastbound Grand Avenue near Midway Drive, according to Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy.

Kennedy was taken to Palomar Medical Center after the shooting, but later died from her injuries.

"She is a wonderful person, caring. We can take comfort in knowing that she is with our Savior, Jesus Christ," said Kennedy's sister, Deborah Ware.

Ware told CBS News 8 her sister was an extremely spiritual person who married Kevin Kennedy only two-and-a-half years ago. The Catholic Diocese said Kevin leads religious education at St. Timothy parish, while Catherine was a youth leader at the church.

The night of Tuesday, March 14, a vigil was held and friends and family gathered to remember Kennedy.

A celebration of Kennedy’s life will be held Friday, March 17. No media will be allowed.

Kennedy's funeral is set for this Saturday, March 18. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

The adult suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. in a Vista courtroom. The juvenile is set to be arraigned on Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Courthouse.

Escondido Police are still investigating this crime. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 760-839-4926 or 760-839-4422. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 760-743-8477.

