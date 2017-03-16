Augustina has endless love to give - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Augustina has endless love to give

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
Sex: Female
Age: 7 years old
Adoption Fee: $0

Augustina is an enthusiastic, bubbly, vibrant and cheerful American Pit Bull Terrier. She warms up quickly and is an outgoing, social girl.

She loves to play in the yard and chase tennis balls. Augustina is a good girl with endless love to give and in fact is a volunteer favorite at the San Diego Humane Society. Click here to read more from the volunteer.

This sweet dog was transferred in from the Department of Animal Services and was in need of medical attention. She is a cancer survivor, but her caregivers think that makes her pretty special.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

