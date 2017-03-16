Surgeons Remove Grandmother's 140-Pound Tumor: 'I Noticed I Was - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Surgeons Remove Grandmother's 140-Pound Tumor: 'I Noticed I Was Getting a Little Plump'

Updated: Mar 16, 2017 4:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.