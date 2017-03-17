New SeaWorld Experience: "All-Day Play"

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - SeaWorld is kicking of a new, one-of-a-kind orca experience this weekend as it launches All-Day Orca Play.

Beginning Saturday and running for nine weeks only, guests will have unprecedented access to orcas.

"It's kind of a behind-the-scenes. You don't have to pay, just show up. It's demonstrating what we do with the whales all day, everyday, but live for the guests," said animal behaviorist Lindy Donahue.

This new all-day, everyday experience will include introducing guests to each whale and their unique personalities; live chats with orca behaviorists and educators; an in-depth look at SeaWorld's killer whale family and their behaviorists; and comprehensive insider knowledge about the park's killer whales.

"We are thrilled to offer guests this unmatched and uninterrupted experience with killer whales," said SeaWorld San Diego's park president, Marilyn Hannes. "Our hope is that these extraordinary hour-by-hour encounters with our orcas will inspire our guests to protect wildlife and wild places."

All-Day Orca Play will provide a non-stop series of events and programs that showcase the park's beloved killer whales for the next two months during regular park hours.

"Our bleachers will actually be open to the guests all day long. Which is unprecedented. We usually close them down in between presentations. It's pretty exciting to have guest accessibility to the animals all day long," said Donahue.

SeaWorld officials said this is the first time they have done something like this in the park's 53-year history.