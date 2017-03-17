Motorcyclist killed in crash on SR-94 in Encanto - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorcyclist killed in crash on SR-94 in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on state Route 94 in Encanto, authorities said Friday.
   
The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes near Federal Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear if any vehicles other than the motorcycle were involved.
   
Two other accidents occurred behind the initial crash and one of the drivers involved was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.
   
Two eastbound freeway lanes were closed as officers investigated, but they were later reopened, authorities said.

