Seeing green at the Gaslamp Sham-Rock celebration

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 23rd San Diego ShamRock, an Irish-themed block party in the Gaslamp Quarter to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, is scheduled Friday night.



Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will include live entertainment on three stages. The entrance is at Fifth Avenue and G Street, with the event running from 5 p.m. to midnight.



General admission tickets will cost $50, or $40 for active or retired military. A VIP package will cost $110.



The Metropolitan Transit System said it will offer late-night trolley and bus service from the venue.



The last Blue Line trolley to San Ysidro will leave the Fifth Avenue Station at 12:23 a.m., according to the MTS. The final Orange Line trolley will depart from Fifth Avenue at 12:26 a.m., heading to El Cajon. The last Green Line trolley to San Diego State University will leave the Gaslamp Station at 12:30 p.m.



For buses, the final Rapid 235 will leave the Santa Fe Depot for Escondido at 10:33 p.m. Rapid 215 will depart the Santa Fe Depot at 1:02 a.m., bound for SDSU, according to the MTS.