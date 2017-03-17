Godzilla vs. the Snowstorm: Mom Goes Viral for Shoveling Driveway in Inflatable Costume

Conrad Roy's Mom Speaks Out After Michelle Carter Conviction: 'She Knew Exactly What She Was Doing'

Conrad Roy's Mom Speaks Out After Michelle Carter Conviction: 'She Knew Exactly What She Was Doing'

The mother of the 18-year-old teen who killed himself after his former girlfriend, Michelle Carter, urged him to, spoke out Friday about the conviction.

The mother of the 18-year-old teen who killed himself after his former girlfriend, Michelle Carter, urged him to, spoke out Friday about the conviction.