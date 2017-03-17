Woman struck and killed in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car struck and fatally injured a 76-year-old woman Friday on a Mira Mesa street, authorities reported.

The pedestrian was crossing the 10800 block of Westonhill Drive when the southbound vehicle hit her about 9 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Officer Tony Martinez said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

It was not immediately clear if the 74-year-old man whose car struck the woman would faces charges over the accident.