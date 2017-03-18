Car crashes into North Park apartment building - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car crashes into North Park apartment building

Posted: Updated:

NORTH PARK (CBS 8) - A car has crashed into an apartment building in the 2500 block of Howard Avenue, near El Cajon Boulevard in North Park, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No injuries have been reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.