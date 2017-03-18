Man suspected of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl arrested in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A man suspected of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl off the grounds of a school near Moonlight Beach Friday was arrested a short time later, authorities reported.

Nemo P. Bailey, 34, allegedly called out to the child from in front of the campus on La Mesa Avenue in Encinitas shortly after 10:30 a.m. and attempted to get her to come out onto the sidewalk, according to sheriff's officials.

Instead, the girl fled and told a school worker what had happened, Sgt. Scott Bligh said. The employee made an emergency call, and deputies located Bailey about 10 minutes later near a set of oceanfront volleyball courts and took him into custody without incident.

Bailey -- believed to be a transient who arrived in the San Diego area from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by train several days ago -- was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of annoying a child.

The small residential learning center where the alleged crime took place is primarily a preschool but also offers programs for older children, the sergeant said.