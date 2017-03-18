2 High School Students Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Girl At School

An Alaska teen was fatally mauled by a bear over the weekend during a mountain race outside Anchorage.
When Ardi Rizal was 2 years old, he turned heads worldwide after footage of him chain-smoking cigarettes surfaced. Now, 9, the boy has kicked the habit and is living a healthy lifestyle.
A California mom was arrested last week after witnesses reported she was violently trying to exorcise demons from her 11-year-old daughter.
A Muslim teen has been found dead after officials say she disappeared while walking home from a Virginia mosque following Ramadan prayers over the weekend.
Eighty-four Great Danes were rescued from horrid conditions at a suspected “puppy mill” in New Hampshire Friday, according to police.
An 11-year-old girl has died after being electrocuted while playing with friends in a lagoon behind a New Jersey home, officials said.
When Scarlett Johansson discovered she had a 72-year-old doppelganger, the actress invited the look-alike to the premiere of her new film, Rough Night, and the duo appeared to live up to the movie’s title.
At least one person is dead and many more injured after authorities in London say a van driver deliberately mowed over pedestrians outside a mosque early Monday.
A 3-year-old girl died during a routine dental procedure in California and her parents are now searching for answers, reports said.