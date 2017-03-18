Joe Manganiello Pays a Visit To Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh: See the Heartwarming Pics!

Alyssa Milano and husband David Bugliari are suing their former business manager and asking for at least $10 million in damages, claiming he and his firm led them to financial ruin.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine among other drugs in her system when she was died in December. However, investigators could not determine what impact those drugs found had on her death.
You've met the mom that isn't like a regular mom, she's a cool mom. You've met the self-proclaimed bad moms. Now it's time to meet the fun moms of Fun Mom Dinner. To celebrate the unveiling of the movie's poster, debuting on ET, screenwriter Julie Rudd (yes, her husband is Paul Rudd) phoned ET to...
Landon Clements is ready to put her feud with Kathryn Calhoun Dennis behind her. Kathryn, maybe not so much.
Happy Father's Day, Caitlyn Jenner! Kendall and Kylie Jenner put aside their differences to celebrate Father's Day with their dad. The reality stars were spotted with the former Olympian at the Rodeo Drive Concours d' Elegance event in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.