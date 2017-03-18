Dave Chappelle on his "long detour" after "Chappelle’s Show"

(CBS News) - Dave Chappelle made headlines when he walked away from “Chappelle’s Show,” his hugely successful and Emmy-nominated Comedy Central show 12 years ago. Now he’s returning to TV with three new Netflix stand-up specials.

In a rare, in-depth interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, Chappelle discussed his decision to leave his old show and how he finds refuge in his small Ohio hometown.