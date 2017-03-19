900,000 gallons of raw sewage spill into East County creek

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - The county said it identified an estimated 900,000 gallon sewage spill on Friday at Los Coches Creek near East Sierra Alta Way in unincorporated El Cajon and were able to control it by that afternoon.

Still residents have concerns.

The sewage entered the creek after an underground sewer pipe became exposed and significantly damaged during the Feb. 27 storms.

"The creek always runs when it rains so, I don't really think much of it until I was told that sewage was running so that is a little bit concerning," said nearby resident Anna Williams. "[It's] a little gross thinking about that stuff running with the plants."



Public works crews have been collecting water samples along the creek to evaluate the extent of potential sewage impacts.

Residents wished they were told.

"I think we should be notified yeah definitely - we're drinking the water," said Williams.



The water looked clear and fine on Sunday but creek remained closed

Many are thankful crews have been working to fix the issue.

"They brought good equipment and they got the job done real well," said resident Gareth Walker.



But there are still concerns of a bad sewage smell..

"It was not too pleasant until they could get out of here - until the stream subsided a bit - and they can get out here do the work" said Walker.

Los Coches Creek will remain closed until the county confirms the water samples are not impacted by the sewage spill.

The creek feeds into the San Diego River, but it was not clear how far downstream the raw sewage flowed.