900,000 gallons of raw sewage spill into East County creek

The fast food chain Jack In The Box was founded in San Diego in 1951, and three years later in 1954, they launched their taco.
Look for roadside volunteers with red shoes in their hands on your way to work Thursday morning as they collect money for the Ronald McDonald House in San Diego.
A workplace shooting in Carmel Mountain Ranch left a man seriously wounded and one of his co-workers under arrest Tuesday.
If you own a house in a relatively new neighborhood, chances are good you pay Mello-Roos taxes. Those are additional property taxes intended to pay for specific capital projects, like schools and roads.
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail.
With a heat wave gripping the region, a Flex Alert urging residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to ease demand on the statewide power system was in effect Tuesday, and will be repeated tomorrow afternoon.
The Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a series of steps designed to address homelessness and the lack of affordable housing in San Diego County. The county plans include creation of a $25 million affordable housing investment pool.
Leeanne Ericson of Vista, who was gravely injured in a San Onofre shark attack in April has made significant improvement. Her doctor says "she's a fighter" and read a thank you letter on her behalf Tuesday morning.
During June, Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is on a mission to educate the masses about neurodegenerative diseases and raise money to help find a cure.