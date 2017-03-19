2 suspects at large after stabbing in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An argument among four men in the Core-Columbia neighborhood of downtown Sunday morning ended up with two of them stabbed and the other two at large, according to police.
Officers responded to the fight shortly after 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims. Both stabbing victims are 28 years old.
"One male was stabbed in the lower back and left arm. The other male was stabbed in the lower abdomen and hand," Heims said. "They were both transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries."
The suspects were described as two black men in their 20s. One was wearing a grey hoodie and the other was wearing a red flannel shirt and was about 6 feet tall, according to Heims.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction.
