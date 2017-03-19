Oil fire causes significant kitchen damage in Birdland home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A Sunday in the kitchen took a dangerous turn for a woman in Birdland when an oil fire grew out of control.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 2000 block of Redbird Drive around 10:15 a.m..



They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the kitchen and were able to quickly put it out.

The woman told firefighters she was cooking when a pan of oil caught fire and quickly became more than she could manage.

Fire officials reminded residents that if a fire is extinguishable with a lid or a "powder-type" extinguisher to use that but if not, exit the structure and call 911.

Two adults and three cats escaped injury during the fire. The Red Cross was called in to help them find temporary shelter

The extent of the damage is still under investigation.