Attempted kidnapping near Little League ball fields

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) — A frightening incident took place around 9 a.m. Saturday near the youth baseball fields on Bear Valley Parkway.

Police confirmed a man tried to lure a nine-year-old boy into his white pickup truck by offering him a piece of cake.

The boy ran away from the man and reported the incident to his mother. The mother relayed the story to the boy's little league coach, Don Crawford, who then called 911.

The alleged would-be abductor left the parking lot at Kit Carson Park by the time anyone went to look for him and well before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a tan adult male, possibly in his 60's, with gray hair, a moustache and a white T-shirt. The vehicle is described as a white Toyota Tacoma with a small extra cab.

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn spoke with the coach and concerned parents at the ball fields on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escondido Police Department.