Success Story: Local family adopts 4 children

The tween years are transition years. And they can be even more challenging when you are living without a forever family to call your own.
16-year-old Tyler notices the little things. And while blowing bubbles toward our camera lens, he was curious and a bit concerned.
It was Mother's Day weekend, 2011, when News 8 first introduced you to mom and daughter duo: Kali and Mildred.
It was Mother's Day weekend, 2011, when News 8 first introduced you to mom and daughter duo: Kali and Mildred.
14-year-old Danny assured me he knew how to drive. "I promise we won't wreck," he said. "We're gonna win."
It was about a decade ago, when April decided to adopt. The single mom had two biological daughters, but wanted more.
A local 14-year-old girl recently had to switch high schools again - for the third time this school year. Cinnamon is living in an emergency children's shelter right now - pulled away from a school that felt like home and a basketball team that felt like family.
A local 14-year-old girls says if she could have three wishes, they would include: a new cell phone and her own TV in her room - pretty typical for a teenager.
It didn't take long for 10-year-old Cassandra to get the ball rolling, as she learned the rules of mini-golf. And after just a few holes, Cassie, as she likes to be called, began to open up with some knock-knock jokes.
They are a family of nine that gets this question a lot: "They say, 'how many kids?'" said mom Christy.