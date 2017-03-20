Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Agree Not to Talk About Her Robbery in Front of Their Kids on Emotional 'KUWTK'

Society owes Anna Faris a debt of gratitude. The 40-year-old Overboard star took to Twitter earlier this week to share a sexy shirtless shot of her hunky hubby, Chris Pratt. MORE: Chris Pratt Says He and Anna Faris Are Very Competitive About Bedtime Stories: 'We Get a Kick Out of That' "@prat...
The secret to Bella Thorne's bikini bod? Hamburgers! The 19-year-old actress took to Snapchat on Wednesday to pose with her tasty treat while rocking a white seashell bikini top and matching bottoms. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Bella Thorne Says She's Still 'Chilling' With Scott Disick Following Cannes D...
As an action star, Mark Wahlberg is ready for any trouble that comes his way, but off screen, the father of four admits that there's one thing he's not ready for just yet -- his daughter having a dating life.
The 12th season of America's Got Talent is still going strong with a new night of astounding auditions on Tuesday, which saw some incredible musical performances, a few amazing dance crews and a magic trick that will blow your mind.
Stephen King has written 57 novels and five nonfiction books and published 11 collections of his short stories and novellas. His first book, Carrie, was published in 1974, over 43 years ago. That means, if averaged out, he's released more than one and a half books per year.