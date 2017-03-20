'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Kim DePaola's Car Involved in a Double Murder Investigation: Report

Stephen King has written 57 novels and five nonfiction books and published 11 collections of his short stories and novellas. His first book, Carrie, was published in 1974, over 43 years ago. That means, if averaged out, he's released more than one and a half books per year.

Stephen King has written 57 novels and five nonfiction books and published 11 collections of his short stories and novellas. His first book, Carrie, was published in 1974, over 43 years ago. That means, if averaged out, he's released more than one and a half books per year.