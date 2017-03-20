Hearing for teenager in deadly gang shooting of Escondido woman

Would you "camp out" for a chance at free food for a year? Some people are beginning to do just that at the Chick-fil-A in La Mesa.
A 54-year-old biotech worker was behind bars Wednesday for allegedly opening fire on a fellow employee, severely wounding him, at their Carmel Mountain Ranch workplace.
The search for 85-year-old Taiheng Sun is heating up after new surveillance video shows him walking near an entrance to Mission Trails Park.
Look for News 8's Carlo Cecchetto, AM 760's Mike Slater, KFM-BFM's Sara and more than 1,200 volunteers carrying BIG RED SHOES all over San Diego intersections. The Live Drive event is Thursday, June 22 from 6:30AM - 9:30AM.
A workplace shooting in Carmel Mountain Ranch left a man seriously wounded and one of his co-workers under arrest Tuesday.
Brace yourselves, champagne, food, art and music lovers. The first-ever Taste of Liberty Station is coming to Point Loma Wednesday night.
Helping people just feels good, and so does laughing hysterically. A local non-profit is combining the two on Wednesday to benefit San Diegans out there sharing the love.
The 38th Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off Festival is returning to Ocean Beach on Saturday. Celebrate the Summer of Love and enjoy the famous OB Chilli cook off, art vendors and displays, music and other entertainment along with 70,000 expected guests.
Television’s favorite Playboy Bunny Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett isn’t afraid to reveal elements of her personal life to the media. Kendra joined News 8’s Heather Myers Wednesday from Las Vegas to talk about the upcoming season of "Kendra on Top!" which returns for its 6th season on Friday on We TV.
During June, Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is on a mission to educate the masses about neurodegenerative diseases and raise money to help find a cure.