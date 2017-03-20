NFL: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found in Mexico

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) - The search for Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey is over. And the trail leads to Mexico.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Monday that department investigators relied on a tip from an informant and tracked Brady's jersey from last month's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons to Mexico.

They also found the quarterback's jersey that had gone missing after the Patriots' 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL has said the jersey was in "possession of a credentialed member of the international media." A Mexican newspaper company, the Mexican Editorial Organization, said on Twitter a short time later that a former executive from tabloid Diario La Prensa was involved in the case.

A statement was expected later in the day.

The jerseys are in the possession of the FBI in Boston, and law enforcement was working to authenticate them.

