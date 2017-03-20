Trial for local priest in Minnesota postponed

The hot weather is bringing some unwanted visitors to many areas of San Diego County. Reports of rattlesnakes are on the rise and experts say snake sightings spike during heat waves. News 8's Steve Price reports from Tierrasanta with what to do if you spot a rattler.
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder on a peace officer.
A dead bat found at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park tested positive for rabies, and county health officials are looking for anyone who might have touched the animal.
The San Diego Unified School District’s Summer Fun Café opened for business on Monday, serving up fresh and nutritious lunches to kids all summer long.
A man in a sombrero made a failed attempt to kidnap an 18-year-old woman on an Otay Mesa West roadside today.
The goals of the `"Housing SD'' plan are to spur the construction of low-income and middle-class housing through incentives, streamline development standards and speed up the review process, direct funding toward affordable housing and encourage growth in transit-friendly areas.
Crews are contending with another day of oppressive heat as they try to beat back a 1,200-acre wildfire in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
Would you "camp out" for a chance at free food for a year? Some people are beginning to do just that at the Chick-fil-A in La Mesa.
A 54-year-old biotech worker was behind bars Wednesday for allegedly opening fire on a fellow employee, severely wounding him, at their Carmel Mountain Ranch workplace.