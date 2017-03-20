Trial for local priest in Minnesota postponed

(CBS 8) - Trial that was to be underway in Minnesota Monday for a San Diego priest accused of sexual misconduct has been postponed.

He is currently on leave, from the San Diego diocese.

These allegations stem from two incidents that allegedly occurred back in 2010 in Minnesota.

But the investigation didn't come to light until 2016 and that's when Father Jacob Bertrand took a leave of absence from the San Diego diocese.

Father Bertrand worked at several churches in and around San Diego including Saint Rosa Lima in Chula Vista and Santa Sophia in spring valley.

The victim says she first met Father Bertrand while the two were studying spirituality at a university in Italy back in 2009.

They became friends and court documents allege a year later he visited her and her family in Minnesota.



Prosecutors said he heard their confession then held a private mass with the victim.

Father Bertrand is accused of twice having sexual conduct during the ceremony.

Bertrand is facing two felony charges of criminal sexual conduct as a member of clergy.

"Make no mistake, there's no deals. There's no lesser included charges. He will go to trial and will be acquitted," said Bertrand's attorney, Marc Carlos.

The diocese says there are no allegations against Father Bertrand in San Diego and he will remain on leave until the case makes its way through the courts.

There is no word on why the trial was postponed but it will now be heard in July.