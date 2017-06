Liam Payne, Rita Ora and More Unite for Grenfell Tower Charity Song 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'

Former One Direction members Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora and Robbie Williams are just a handful of artists who came together for a good cause.

